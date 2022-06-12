The Byron Shire offers pristine beaches, diverse lifestyles, a magnificent natural environment and a subtropical climate. Byron Shire Council has a high performance, collaborative culture and we value our employees. We provide a rewarding and flexible working environment and celebrate our values of:

The successful candidate will meet all the criteria set out in the Position Description for the role and importantly will have the skills and experience to support the community recovery after the February 2022 Floods. The Community Recovery Officer will work with the community to identify needs, develop local recovery programs, assist in accessing information and resources and provide leadership and community capacity building.

A term (2 year), full time position (35 hours per week).

Salary and Conditions will be in accordance with the NSW Local Government (State) Award with an appointment at a salary in the range of $1421.47 to $1646.99 per 35 hour week (dependent upon skills and experience).

Other benefits include 10% superannuation, education and training support, flexible work hours and an attractive salary packaging scheme.

This position is based at Mullumbimby, however Council can require you to work from other work sites as required for operational reasons.

Rob Appo - 02 6626 7083

10pm (NSW time), Sunday 12 June 2022. Late applications will not be permitted.

Download the Community Recovery Officer Position Description (PDF,159KB)

We believe in diversity, inclusion and equality and are committed to ensuring that our workplaces are a reflection of our community. We recognise the benefits that diversity and inclusion brings, and in turn encourage talented people from all backgrounds, abilities and identities to apply for our vacancies.

We are open to discussing flexible working arrangements and encourage our people to explore new ways of working – including part-time, job-share or working from different locations. Everyone can ask about it.

We strongly encourage applications from people with disability and will provide reasonable adjustments in our recruitment process and in the workplace. If you need an adjustment during the recruitment process, please call or email the contact person listed above, and also advise us of your preferred method of communication.

Pre-Employment Screening Process:

Reference Checks: Referees will preferably be your current or most recent supervisor and must be able to comment directly on your abilities in a work situation. If you have any objection to this action, your concerns should be raised in your application and be discussed with the Selection Panel.

Functional Health Assessment: If applicable, the functional health assessment evaluates your physical and functional capacity against the physical demands necessary to safely perform the job for which you have applied.

B ackground Screening: Background checks verify the information you have provided in your application, and where applicable, also check for relevant criminal history. Checks may also include, for example, a confirmation of your employment history, qualifications/tickets and working with children clearance.

